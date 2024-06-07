Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE), a diversified holding company, announced on Friday that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program. This program authorizes the repurchase of up to $10 million worth of shares.This new initiative, which supersedes the previous program that expired on June 1, will be effective until May 31, 2025, unless extended, canceled, or modified by the Board.The repurchases will be executed at management’s discretion through open market transactions.Jon Issac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Ventures, commented, “Establishing a new repurchase program underscores our confidence in the long-term growth prospects of Live Ventures…”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com