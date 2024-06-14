Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) announced on Friday a partnership with Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and the Netherlands Cancer Institute to initiate a clinical trial targeting metastatic colon cancer that is unresponsive to immune therapy.The trial, designated as NCT06012734, will see Lixte contribute its leading compound, LB-100, which is designed to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapy. Roche will provide the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab and offer financial backing for the study.As of now, LIXTE’s stock has risen by 8.6 percent, trading at $2.80 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com