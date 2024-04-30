Logitech International (LOGI) recently reported that its net income for the fourth quarter surged to $167.62 million or $1.07 per share, up from $41.50 million or $0.26 per share from the corresponding quarter last year.In terms of non-GAAP net income for the quarter, Logitech reported $154.43 million or $0.99 per share, which is a substantial increase from the $80.56 million or $0.50 per share recorded last year. Contrary to analysts’ expectations of a report earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, the reported earnings were significantly higher. It’s essential to note that analysts’ predictions usually exclude extraordinary items.Furthermore, net sales for the fourth quarter ascended to $1.01 billion, showing an increase from the $960.08 million figure reported in the previous year. This performance surpassed analyst expectations, which forecasted a revenue of $956.08 million for the quarter.Regarding the outlook for the fiscal year of 2025, Logitech anticipates its non-GAAP operating income to range between $685 million and $715 million. The company also expects sales of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion, suggesting virtually stable growth from 0% to 2% compared to the previous year. Analysts had predicted revenue of $4.39 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com