Canadians will vote in general elections on October 21. How will the loonie react? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: TD Research discusses the latest readings from its high-frequency fair-vale model. “If we look across the G10, the cheapest currencies are AUD, NZD, NOK, and SEK. GBP trades 2.8% to HFFV, underscoring how touchy markets […] The post Long NZD/CAD Attractive Ahead Of Canadian Election – TD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
