With traders anticipating the release of critical inflation data, the stock market exhibited a muted performance on Thursday. The major indices fluctuated around the baseline throughout the day.By the end of the session, the major averages posted slight gains. The Dow edged up by 36.25 points, or 0.1%, to close at 39,164.06. The Nasdaq added 53.53 points, or 0.3%, ending at 17,858.68, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.97 points, or 0.1%, to 5,482.87.The erratic trading on Wall Street reflected traders’ hesitation to make significant moves ahead of Friday’s key inflation data release. The Commerce Department is set to disclose its report on personal income and spending for May, which includes the inflation metrics favored by the Federal Reserve.The report is expected to indicate a slight deceleration in the annual consumer price growth rate, potentially influencing the future trajectory of interest rates.On the domestic economic front, the Labor Department reported that initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped more than anticipated for the week ending June 22nd. Initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the prior week’s revised figure of 239,000. Economists had forecasted a decline to 236,000 from the previously reported 238,000.In contrast, the Commerce Department’s report revealed an unexpected increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in May. Durable goods orders inched up by 0.1% in May, following a revised 0.2% rise in April. Economists had predicted a 0.1% decline, compared to the initially reported 0.6% increase for the previous month. Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders dipped by 0.1% in May after a 0.4% rise in April, while analysts had expected a 0.2% increase.### Sector NewsMost major sectors displayed only modest movements, contributing to the overall tepid market performance. However, networking stocks showed significant strength, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index climbing by 1.3%.Considerable gains were also seen in the computer hardware sector, reflected by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index’s 1.3% rise. Airline, gold, and software stocks also posted notable gains. On the downside, a sharp decline in Micron (MU) shares weighed on the semiconductor sector. Micron plummeted by 7.1% after reporting better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results but offering disappointing forward guidance.### Other MarketsInternationally, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region mostly declined on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.1%.Conversely, major European markets had mixed results. Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.3%, but the UK’s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6%, and France’s CAC 40 Index decreased by 1.0%.In the bond market, treasuries recovered following Wednesday’s weakness. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, declined by 2.8 basis points to 4.288%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com