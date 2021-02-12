Loonie Advances Ahead Of Canada Wholesale Sales

Canada wholesale sales for December are due out at 8:30 am ET Friday. The loonie climbed against its major counterparts ahead of the data.

The loonie was worth 1.2741 against the dollar, 82.46 against the yen, 1.5413 against the euro and 0.9839 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com