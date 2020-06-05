Loonie Climbs Ahead Of Canada Jobs Data

Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie advanced against its major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 81.22 against the yen, 0.9385 against the aussie, 1.3444 against the greenback and 1.5233 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.

