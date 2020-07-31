Loonie Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada GDP Data

Statistics Canada will release Canada GDP data for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major opponents. While the currency held steady against the greenback, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was worth 78.17 against the yen, 0.9641 against the aussie, 1.5898 against the euro and 1.3422 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.

