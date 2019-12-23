Loonie Drops After Canada GDP Data

Following the release of Canada GDP data for October at 8:30 am ET Monday, the loonie fell against its major counterparts.
The loonie was worth 83.08 against the yen, 0.9106 against the aussie, 1.4576 against the euro and 1.3164 against the greenback around 8:35 am ET.
