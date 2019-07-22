Loonie Drops Further After Canada Wholesale Sales

Canada wholesale sales for May have been released from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET Monday. Following the data, the loonie fell further against its major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 82.50 against the yen, 1.4673 against the euro, 0.9229 against the aussie and 1.3081 against the greenback around 8:33 am ET.

