Canada GDP data for the third quarter is due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie dropped against its major rivals.
The loonie was worth 1.3514 against the greenback, 102.36 against the yen, 0.9087 against the aussie and 1.4005 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.
