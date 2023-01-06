Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for December at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie dropped against its major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 1.4336 against the euro, 0.9192 against the aussie, 1.3654 against the greenback and 98.43 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com