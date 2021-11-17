Loonie Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada CPI

At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, Canada CPI for October is due. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was worth 91.36 against the yen, 1.2553 against the greenback, 1.4202 against the euro and 0.9152 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.

