Loonie Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada Housing Starts

Canada housing starts for January are set for release at 8:15 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the aussie, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was worth 1.3312 against the greenback, 82.42 against the yen, 1.4580 against the euro and 0.8902 against the aussie at 8:10 am ET.

