Loonie Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada Jobs Data

At 8:30 am ET Friday, Canada jobs report for February and trade data for January are due. The loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts before these data. While the loonie held steady against the aussie, it fell versus the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was worth 78.32 against the yen, 1.5203 against the euro, 0.8899 against the aussie and 1.3419 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.

