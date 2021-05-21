Loonie Firms Ahead Of Canada Retail Sales

Canada retail sales for March are due from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie rose against its major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 1.4685 against the euro, 90.31 against the yen, 0.9355 against the aussie and 1.2042 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.

