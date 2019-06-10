Loonie Little Changed After Canada Building Permits

Canada building permits for April have been released at 8:30 am ET Monday. The loonie changed little against its major rivals following the data.

The loonie was trading at 81.81 against the yen, 1.5005 against the euro, 1.3275 against the greenback and 0.9249 against the aussie around 8:32 am ET.

