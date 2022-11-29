Following the release of Canada GDP data for the third quarter at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the loonie changed little against its major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 1.3517 against the greenback, 102.36 against the yen, 0.9092 against the aussie and 1.4004 against the euro around 8:34 am ET.

