Loonie Little Changed Following Canada Wholesale Sales

After the release of Canada wholesale sales for April at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the loonie changed little against its major counterparts.

The loonie was trading at 81.31 against the yen, 1.4997 against the euro, 0.9177 against the aussie and 1.3166 against the greenback around 8:32 am ET.

