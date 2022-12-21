Canada inflation data for November has been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. After the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 1.4483 against the euro, 96.85 against the yen, 0.9136 against the aussie and 1.3607 against the greenback around 8:31 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com