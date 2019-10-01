Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada GDP Data

Statistics Canada will release Canada GDP data for July at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie dropped against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the aussie.

The loonie was worth 1.3271 against the greenback, 81.61 against the yen, 1.4464 against the euro and 0.8885 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.

