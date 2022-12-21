Canada inflation data for November will be released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it dropped against the euro and the aussie, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it recovered.

The loonie was worth 1.4488 against the euro, 96.91 against the yen, 0.9133 against the aussie and 1.3616 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.

