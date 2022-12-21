Canada inflation data for November will be released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it dropped against the euro and the aussie, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it recovered.
The loonie was worth 1.4488 against the euro, 96.91 against the yen, 0.9133 against the aussie and 1.3616 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Latvia Producer Price Inflation At 7-Month Low - December 21, 2022
- Loonie Mixed After Canada Inflation Data - December 21, 2022
- Greece Current Account Gap Widens To EUR 2.7 Bln - December 21, 2022