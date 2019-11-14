Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada New Housing Price Index

Canada new housing price index for September is due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie rose against the aussie, it was steady against the yen and the euro. Against the greenback, it declined.

The loonie was worth 81.88 against the yen, 0.8995 against the aussie, 1.4593 against the euro and 1.3269 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.

