Loonie Mixed Following Canada Trade Data

Following the release of Canada trade data for May at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it changed little against the aussie and the euro.

The loonie was trading at 79.01 against the yen, 0.9419 against the aussie, 1.5333 against the euro and 1.3591 against the greenback around 8:34 am ET.

