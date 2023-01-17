After the release of Canada consumer inflation for December at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the loonie recovered against its major counterparts.

The loonie was trading at 1.4533 against the euro, 0.9315 against the aussie, 1.3402 against the greenback and 95.86 against the yen around 8:31 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com