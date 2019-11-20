Loonie Recovers Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada CPI

Statistics Canada will release Canada CPI for October at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie was steady against the aussie, it recovered from its early lows against the rest of major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 1.4702 against the euro, 81.59 against the yen, 0.9062 against the aussie and 1.3300 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com