Loonie Retreats Ahead Of Canada Retail Sales

Canada retail sales for January are due from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 1.4871 against the euro, 87.08 against the yen, 0.9688 against the aussie and 1.2500 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.

