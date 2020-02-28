Loonie Rises After Canada GDP Data

Canada GDP data for December has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. After the data, the loonie rose against its major rivals.
The loonie was trading at 1.3440 against the greenback, 80.84 against the yen, 1.4748 against the euro and 0.8744 against the aussie around 8:35 am ET.
