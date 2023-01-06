Following the release of Canada jobs data for December at 8:30 am ET Friday, the loonie climbed against its major counterparts.

The loonie was trading at 1.4296 against the euro, 0.9177 against the aussie, 1.3578 against the greenback and 98.65 against the yen around 8:33 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com