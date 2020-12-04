Loonie Rises After Canada Trade Report, Jobs Data

Statistics Canada has released Canada trade report for October and jobs data for November at 8:30 am ET Friday. Following these data, the loonie climbed against its major counterparts.

The loonie was trading at 1.5621 against the euro, 80.90 against the yen, 0.9537 against the aussie and 1.2843 against the greenback around 8:33 am ET.

