Loonie Rises Ahead Of Canada Inflation Data

Canada inflation data for January is due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie moved up against its major counterparts.
The loonie was worth 1.2697 against the dollar, 83.57 against the yen, 1.5311 against the euro and 0.9829 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.
