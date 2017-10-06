Loonie Rises Vs Most Majors After Canada Jobs Data

Following the release of Canada jobs data for September at 8:30 am ET Friday, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie fell against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 90.03 against the yen, 1.4680 against the euro, 0.9751 against the aussie and 1.2580 against the greenback around 8:35 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com