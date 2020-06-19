Loonie Ticks Down After Canada Retail Sales

Canada retail sales for April have been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. The loonie edged down against its major rivals after the data.

The loonie was trading at 0.9366 against the aussie, 1.5242 against the euro, 1.3568 against the greenback and 78.71 against the yen around 8:35 am ET.

