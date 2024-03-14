The Chinese stock market has seen a further decline in recent trading days, with a drop of roughly 25 points or 0.8 percent. Currently, the Shanghai Composite Index hovers just above the 3,040-point level, with predictions indicating a likely negative start again on Thursday.A mixture of global forecasts appears fairly uneventful due to an absence of catalysts. Any potential weakening in tech stocks is likely to be counterbalanced by gains in the oil sector. European, US, and Asian markets exhibited a similar mixed and stable trend.On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) ended slightly lower. Losses from financial shares and properties were compensated by support from the resource stocks.In the day’s specifics, the index decreased by 12.10 points or 0.40 percent, closing at 3,043.83, with a trading range between 3,031.90 and 3,061.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index marginally declined by 2.01 points or 0.11 percent, concluding at 1,768.56.Looking at active stocks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.58 percent, Agricultural Bank of China reduced 0.48 percent, China Construction Bank slipped 0.15 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 1.35 percent, Bank of Communications declined 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.47 percent, Jiangxi Copper increased 0.65 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) grew 1.26 percent, Yankuang Energy lost 0.49 percent, PetroChina gained 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.33 percent, Huaneng Power added 0.44 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 0.30 percent, Gemdale fell 3.30 percent, Poly Developments dropped 2.91 percent and China Vanke tumbled 3.10 percent.From Wall Street, the opening and closing scenarios were mixed on Wednesday with marginal changes. The Dow increased by 37.83 points or 0.10 percent to end at 39,043.32, while NASDAQ lost 87.87 points or 0.54 percent ending at 16,177.77 and the S&P 500 reduced 9.96 points or 0.19 percent, closing at 5,165.31.The tech sector exhibited weaknesses such as Nvidia’s 1.1 percent slump which contributed to NASDAQ’s pullback. The trading activity overall remained quiet ahead of several significant forthcoming reports, including producer prices, jobless claims, industrial production, and retail sales.An unexpected dip in US crude inventories last week and supply disruptions in Russia led to a sharp rise in oil prices on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April increased by $2.16 or 2.8 percent at $79.72 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com