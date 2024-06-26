The Taiwan stock market broke its two-day losing streak on Tuesday, during which it had dropped nearly 600 points or 2.8%. The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) now stands slightly above the 22,875-point mark, though it may decline again on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed, with potential declines in financial and oil sectors potentially offset by gains in technology shares. European markets were down, U.S. markets were mixed, and Asian markets are likely to show a combination of these trends.The TSE saw a modest increase on Tuesday, with financial and technology stocks making gains that were limited by declines in the plastics sector. The index rose 62.27 points or 0.27%, finishing at 22,875.97, after dipping to a low of 22,503.00 during the session.Key movements among stocks included Cathay Financial rising 0.33%, Mega Financial gaining 0.74%, CTBC Financial falling 0.65%, First Financial increasing 0.18%, Fubon Financial adding 0.51%, and E Sun Financial climbing 0.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw a gain of 0.63%, while United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) fell 0.70%. Hon Hai Precision surged 2.43%, Largan Precision jumped 4.41%, but Catcher Technology retreated 1.52%, and MediaTek tumbled 1.77%. Delta Electronics spiked 2.79%, Novatek Microelectronics slumped 2.11%, Formosa Plastics fell 1.85%, Nan Ya Plastics dipped 0.20%, Asia Cement plunged 2.79%, and China Steel eased 0.11%.On Wall Street, the major averages ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 299.05 points or 0.76%, closing at 39,112.16. The NASDAQ rallied 220.84 points or 1.26%, finishing at 17,717.65, and the S&P 500 gained 21.43 points or 0.39%, ending at 5,469.30.The NASDAQ experienced strength throughout the session, driven by a rebound in Nvidia stock after recent losses. Other tech giants such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, and Micron Technology also posted significant gains. Conversely, the Dow was weighed down by sharp declines in stocks such as Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson.In economic developments, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which monitors overall economic activity and inflation pressure, saw an increase in May for the first time in three months. Additionally, the Conference Board reported a slight decline in U.S. consumer confidence in June.Oil prices declined on Tuesday as traders took profits ahead of key U.S. inflation data expected later in the week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August fell $0.80, or nearly 1%, to $80.83 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com