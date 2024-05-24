The Thai stock market has experienced declines for three consecutive sessions, dropping nearly 15 points or 1.1 percent in total. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is now hovering just below the 1,370-point mark, and another downturn is anticipated on Friday.Globally, investor sentiment across Asian markets remains cautious due to ongoing concerns about interest rate projections. While European markets exhibited mixed and flat movements, U.S. bourses ended in the negative, setting a likely trend for Asian markets.On Thursday, the SET saw a slight decline, influenced by losses in the finance, industrial, resource, and services sectors, despite some support from food and technology companies. The index dipped by 2.99 points, or 0.22 percent, closing at 1,367.84 after fluctuating between 1,364.31 and 1,374.04. The trading volume was recorded at 16.096 billion shares, valued at 46.273 billion baht. The market witnessed 285 decliners, 190 gainers, and 186 unchanged stocks.Among active stocks: Advanced Info gained 0.49 percent, Thailand Airport fell 0.76 percent, Asset World plunged 2.06 percent, Banpu dropped 1.75 percent, Bangkok Bank rose 0.36 percent, and Bangkok Expressway surged 1.90 percent. Conversely, B. Grimm decreased 1.96 percent, BTS Group fell 2.46 percent, CP All Public dipped 0.84 percent, while Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 3.11 percent. Energy Absolute plummeted 4.82 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 1.16 percent, Krung Thai Card dropped 1.14 percent, PTT declined 0.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.65 percent, SCG Packaging rose 1.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank decreased 0.47 percent, and Siam Concrete increased 1.22 percent. Thai Oil declined 1.49 percent, True Corporation dropped 1.78 percent, TTB Bank retreated 1.69 percent, while Kasikornbank, PTT Global Chemical, Gulf, PTT Oil & Retail, and Bangkok Dusit Medical remained unchanged.Wall Street provided a weak lead, with major averages starting mixed on Thursday but trending downward throughout the day, closing solidly in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 605.78 points, or 1.53 percent, to finish at 39,065.26, while the NASDAQ fell 65.51 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 16,736.03. The S&P 500 lost 39.17 points, or 0.74 percent, ending at 5,267.84.Despite an initial rally in technology stocks following positive quarterly results from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which exceeded fiscal first-quarter expectations and provided optimistic guidance, market enthusiasm dwindled. Concerns about the future interest rate outlook, heightened by Wednesday’s slightly hawkish Federal Reserve minutes, continued to overshadow broader market sentiment.Adding to these concerns, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.Oil futures also settled lower on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session, due to demand concerns and data indicating a surprising increase in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $0.70, or 0.9 percent, to $76.87 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com