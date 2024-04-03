The Hong Kong stock market has been on an upward trend in the last two sessions, with gains of approximately 540 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index is now just above the 16,930-point mark. However, it’s anticipated that it might open lower on Wednesday.Globally, Asian markets are expected to experience a degree of consolidation due to renewed concerns regarding interest rate forecasts. This prediction follows lower performances in European and U.S. markets.On Tuesday, the Hang Seng ended notably high, driven by gains from the financial, properties, and oil sectors. However, performance in technology stocks remained mixed. By the end of the day, the index had increased by 390.10 points or 2.36 percent, closing at 16,931.52.Among the active stocks, Alibaba Group rose by 1.07 percent, while Alibaba Health Info saw a significant drop of 3.46 percent. Other noteworthy movements included ANTA Sports which surged by 6.55 percent, China Life Insurance, which increased by 1.49 percent, and Xiaomi Corporation, which saw a substantial rise of 8.97 percent.Negativity from Wall Street influences the global market, with major averages opening lower on Tuesday and remaining in the red throughout the trading session. The Dow plummeted by 396.61 points or 1.00 percent, finishing at 39,170.24, while NASDAQ and S&P 500 also experienced significant losses.This sell-off on Wall Street reflects the uncertainty about interest rate forecasts, following the analysis of recent U.S. inflation and manufacturing data. This has led to speculation about whether the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in June.On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported a significant recovery in factory orders in February. Additionally, oil prices reached a five-month high on Tuesday due to increased demand following strong manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, the highest settlement since October of last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com