The Indonesian stock market has experienced a decline over consecutive sessions, shedding nearly 220 points or 3 percent within that timeframe. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) is currently positioned just above the 7,030-point mark and is likely to open lower again on Friday.The outlook for Asian markets is characterized by caution ahead of significant inflation data expected later today. While European markets showed gains, U.S. markets closed in the red, suggesting that Asian markets may follow the downward trend.On Thursday, the JCI finished significantly lower, impacted by losses in financial shares, resource stocks, and companies in the cement and food sectors. The index fell by 106.09 points or 1.49 percent, closing at 7,034.14, after fluctuating between 6,984.98 and 7,134.71 during the trading day.Key movements among active stocks included: Bank CIMB Niaga, which dropped 1.69 percent; Bank Mandiri, which gained 1.29 percent; Bank Danamon Indonesia, which fell by 1.53 percent; Bank Negara Indonesia, down 0.88 percent; Bank Central Asia, retreating 1.64 percent; Bank Rakyat Indonesia, decreasing by 0.68 percent; Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, plummeting 2.40 percent; Indocement, weakening by 1.52 percent; Semen Indonesia, plunging 1.86 percent; Indofood Sukses Makmur, shedding 1.22 percent; United Tractors, skidding 1.11 percent; Astra International, falling 3.14 percent; Energi Mega Persada, rising 1.11 percent; Astra Agro Lestari, dropping 3.32 percent; Aneka Tambang, declining 2.30 percent; Vale Indonesia, falling sharply by 4.23 percent; Timah, down 0.55 percent; Bumi Resources, sinking 2.22 percent; and Perusahaan Perseroan, remaining unchanged.The negative sentiment from Wall Street is influencing the market, as major indices started Thursday's session significantly lower and remained in negative territory throughout the day, closing near session lows.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 330.06 points or 0.86 percent, closing at 38,111.48. The NASDAQ Composite tumbled 183.50 points or 1.08 percent, ending at 16,737.08. The S&P 500 decreased by 31.47 points or 0.60 percent, closing at 5,235.48.The weakness in U.S. markets was primarily driven by concerns over interest rate hikes ahead of the release of critical inflation data, favored by the Federal Reserve.Significant losses were observed in Salesforce (CRM) shares, which plummeted 19.7 percent following weaker-than-expected revenue reports and guidance.In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department reported a slight increase in initial claims for unemployment benefits last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department revised the GDP growth rate for Q1 down to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent.Oil futures ended sharply lower on Thursday due to a surge in gasoline inventories affecting oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $1.32 or 1.7 percent, finishing at $77.91 a barrel.