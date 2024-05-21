Lowe’s Companies, Inc., a leading player in the home improvement sector, reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 earnings and sales forecast on Tuesday despite delivering underwhelming results for its first quarter. Notably, the company’s quarterly earnings per share surpassed market expectations.In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Lowe’s shares rose approximately 3.1%, reaching $236.30.”Our new DIY loyalty program was launched nationwide this quarter, we enhanced same-day delivery options, and gained market share in crucial categories,” noted Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president, and CEO. “Our Total Home strategy is building momentum, as evidenced by our growth in Pro and online channels.”For fiscal 2024, Lowe’s maintains its earnings per share projection in the range of $12.00 to $12.30, with total sales between $84 billion and $85 billion.Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters anticipate the company will report a profit per share of $12.19 on revenues amounting to $84.43 billion. These analyst estimates generally exclude special items.Comparable sales for the year are forecasted to decline by 2 to 3 percent compared to the previous year, with an operating margin projected between 12.6 percent and 12.7 percent.In the first quarter, Lowe’s reported net earnings of $1.76 billion, down from $2.26 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share stood at $3.06, compared to last year’s $3.77.Last year’s adjusted earnings per share were $3.67, excluding gains from the 2022 sale of the company’s Canadian retail business.The market had expected a profit per share of $2.94 for the quarter.First-quarter total sales reached $21.36 billion, down from $22.35 billion a year ago. Analysts had projected revenues of $21.12 billion.Comparable sales fell by 4.1 percent, driven by a decrease in DIY big-ticket discretionary spending, which was partially offset by gains in Pro and online comparable sales.As of May 3, Lowe’s operated 1,746 stores, encompassing approximately 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com