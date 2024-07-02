The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Dow Jones have announced a significant multi-year partnership focused on data, news, and analytics. This collaboration will integrate Dow Jones’s globally respected newsrooms into the LSEG Workspace.Premium subscribers will gain access to a wealth of news stories—ranging from market scoops and exclusives to insightful commentary—from premier sources such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Dow Jones Newswires, WSJ Pro, WSJ Opinion, Investor’s Business Daily, MarketWatch, Private Equity News, Financial News, and Dow Jones’s multilingual news services in Chinese, German, and Japanese, all at no extra cost.In return, LSEG will provide Dow Jones’s editorial teams with LSEG Workspace and the latest in workflow and productivity tools, fostering a data-driven newsroom environment.Journalists will benefit from comprehensive access to LSEG content, including Datastream, Fundamentals & Estimates, StarMine models, Pricing and Reference data, alongside invaluable insights from SDC Platinum on global deals.The Wall Street Journal’s deal coverage will further benefit from more than four decades of comprehensive deals data, insights, and league tables across M&A advisory and Capital Markets, with LSEG serving as a crucial data source, including for the WSJ Investment Banking Scorecard.Moreover, LSEG and Dow Jones plan to co-develop an advanced news experience within Workspace, curated by Dow Jones’s senior editors, and specially tailored to meet the specific needs of Workspace users.Slated for launch in early 2025, LSEG will be Dow Jones’s inaugural partner for this new subscription model designed for enterprise clients. Existing LSEG subscribers will gain access to Dow Jones’s text feeds, enhancing LSEG’s renowned real-time news, news archive, and news analytics services.This partnership signifies an important step forward in delivering high-quality, comprehensive news and data solutions to the financial community.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com