LTC Properties Inc. disclosed on Monday that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividends are scheduled to be paid out on April 30, 2024, to shareholders who are recorded as at the close of business on April 22, 2024. Similarly, the dividends for May will be paid on May 31, 2024, to those shareholders who are on records as of May 23, 2024. Lastly, the June dividend payments will be made on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024.