Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has reported a significant increase in its first-quarter profit, surpassing market expectations.The company announced earnings of $321.42 million, or $2.54 per share, compared to $290.40 million, or $2.28 per share, from the same period of the previous year.According to the data gathered by Thomson Reuters, analysts had projected an average earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38. These estimates typically exclude any special items.For the first quarter, Lululemon's revenue grew by 10.5%, reaching $2.21 billion, up from $2.00 billion the previous year.Key financial metrics for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (GAAP) are as follows:- **Earnings (Q1)**: $321.42 million vs. $290.40 million last year.- **EPS (Q1)**: $2.54 vs. $2.28 last year.- **Revenue (Q1)**: $2.21 billion vs. $2.00 billion last year.**Guidance:**- **Next quarter**:- EPS: $2.92 to $2.97- Revenue: $2.40 – $2.42 billion- **Full year**:- EPS: $14.27 – $14.47- Revenue: $10.7 – $10.8 billion