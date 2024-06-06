Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has projected the following targets: a compound annual growth rate of roughly 15% in Gross Bookings from full-year 2024 to full-year 2027, an adjusted EBITDA margin forecasted to reach approximately 4% on an annual basis by 2027, and an annual free cash flow conversion surpassing 90% from 2025 to 2027.The company has also reiterated that there are no revisions to the previously announced outlook for the second quarter, nor to the directional guidance for full-year 2024, as updated during their first-quarter earnings call on May 7, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com