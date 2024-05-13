The latest data on the M2 Money Stock in Japan has shown a decrease in growth rate, dropping from 2.5% to 2.2% Year-over-Year. The indicator measures the total amount of cash, checking deposits, and liquid assets circulating in the economy and is a key metric for understanding the country’s monetary conditions. The comparison of the current growth rate to the previous one indicates a slight slowdown in the expansion of the money supply.This data, updated on 12 May 2024, suggests that the pace of money creation and circulation in Japan has eased slightly in the specified period. Economists and policymakers will be monitoring this trend closely to assess its potential impact on the overall economic activity and inflation in the country. As M2 Money Stock is crucial for gauging the liquidity in the economy, any significant shifts in its growth rate can have implications for the monetary policy decisions going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com