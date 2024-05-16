### Durability Tests Affirm Strength of Apple’s 13-inch M4 iPad ProThe latest bend tests for the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro reveal that Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) thinnest iPad to date maintains the durability of its predecessor, the M2 iPad Pro.Tech reviewers JerryRigEverything and AppleTrack have conducted thorough durability assessments of the M4 iPad Pro, concluding that the device exhibits strong resistance to accidental bending. Both reviewers noted that the new iPad Pro can endure considerable force without bending under typical usage scenarios.During the evaluations, the device demonstrated excellent structural integrity when subjected to horizontal bending. However, applying vertical pressure led to a notable split originating from the USB-C port.JerryRigEverything proposed that incorporating an additional perpendicular spine near the charging port could potentially enhance the device’s durability further. Nevertheless, the existing central spine of the M4 iPad Pro was deemed adequate for horizontal bends, rendering it appropriate for everyday use in bags or luggage.Sam Kohl from AppleTrack corroborated that the device’s thin profile does not detract from its durability, crediting this robustness to the spine along the logic board.In a separate test by MobileReviewsEh, over 70 pounds of weight were placed on the iPad Pro’s display until structural failure occurred. The findings indicated that the new model is at least as durable, if not more so, than its predecessor, despite its slimmer design.Overall, the M4 iPad Pro received commendations for its durability, underscoring Apple’s commitment to maintaining device strength even as it reduces thickness.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com