Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that its drug, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This medication, intended to be used together with diet and exercise, is suitable for adults diagnosed with noncirrhotic Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.Rezdiffra has the unique distinction of being the only medication so far approved by the FDA for treating NASH, also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The medication’s approval was fast-tracked based on Phase 3 data, indicating that Rezdiffra showed significant improvement in liver fibrosis and resolved NASH in individuals with the specified condition.NASH or MASH is a condition characterized by the inflammation of the liver due to an excess of fatty cells. If not treated in time, the inflammation caused by NASH could lead to liver scarring and dysfunction. Other health risks often associated with NASH include type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.Madrigal Pharmaceuticals recalls that there’s no requirement for a liver biopsy for diagnosing Rezdiffra. It’s instructed that the medication’s dosage should be determined based on the patient’s actual body weight. For those less than 100 kg (220 lbs.), it is recommended to take 80 mg orally once a day, while those equal to or above 100 kg should take 100 mg.While Rezdiffra is generally safe to use, common side effects include diarrhea and nausea. Other potential risks involve drug-induced liver toxicity and gallbladder-related side effects. The FDA further advises against using Rezdiffra for individuals with decompensated cirrhosis. Likewise, patients experiencing symptoms of deteriorating liver function while taking Rezdiffra should immediately stop usage. The medication can also cause significant drug interactions, particularly when used in conjunction with statins, which are typically used for lowering cholesterol.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com