Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) announced on Thursday that its Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial using Rezdiffra has successfully met the primary endpoints of fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution. Notably, 80 percent of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100 mg saw either an improvement or stabilization in fibrosis.Rezdiffra, a once-daily oral medication, acts as a liver-targeted thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, addressing key underlying causes of NASH. The company highlighted that AI-driven analysis of the MAESTRO-NASH biopsy data could enhance the prediction of progression to decompensated cirrhosis. Rezdiffra is currently indicated for use alongside diet and exercise for patients with noncirrhotic NASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.Madrigal emphasized that noninvasive test data collected over three years of treatment has shown a durable response to Rezdiffra.The findings from the Rezdiffra trial will be presented at the EASL Congress in Milan, Italy.