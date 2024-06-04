On Tuesday, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) revealed new efficacy outcomes from its Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical trial.This study focused on evaluating THIO, a telomere-targeted therapy, in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, known commercially as Libtayo, in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who had not responded to at least two prior standard treatments.The results showcased a promising overall response rate of 38% and an 85% disease control rate for the third-line treatment combination.These findings were unveiled during a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting, held on June 3, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com