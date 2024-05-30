### Market Recap**Stocks Recover Amid Volatile Trading Session**After experiencing early pressure, major U.S. stock indices have managed to recover some ground on Thursday. Despite improving from their lowest intraday levels, the indices remain in negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notably losing substantial ground.As of the latest update, the Dow is down 257.35 points, or 0.7%, at 38,184.19, having reached its lowest intraday level in nearly a month. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen 58.40 points, or 0.4%, to 16,862.18. The S&P 500 is experiencing a more modest decrease, shedding 7.66 points, or 0.2%, to stand at 5,259.29.**Salesforce Drags Dow Lower**A sharp decline in Salesforce (CRM) shares is weighing heavily on the Dow. The cloud-based software firm’s stock has plummeted by 21.2%, reaching its lowest intraday level in over five months. This drop follows the company’s announcement of weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenues and disappointing guidance for the fiscal second quarter.**Interest Rate Concerns Loom**Market participants remain cautious due to ongoing concerns regarding the outlook for interest rates, especially ahead of the closely watched inflation data set to be released on Friday. The Commerce Department is expected to unveil its report on personal income and spending for April, which includes the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metrics. Economists predict a 0.3% rise in consumer prices for April, consistent with March’s increase, and anticipate the annual rate of consumer price growth to remain steady at 2.7%.This data could significantly influence the Fed’s interest rate strategy, as officials have stressed the need for “greater confidence” that inflation is moderating before considering rate cuts.**Employment Data and GDP Revision**The U.S. economic landscape also saw some crucial reports on Thursday. The Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time unemployment claims, which rose by 3,000 to 219,000 for the week ending May 25th, marginally above the forecast of 218,000 claims.Meanwhile, the Commerce Department reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.3% in the first quarter, a downward revision from the previously reported 1.6%. This revised increase aligns with economists’ estimates but falls short of the 3.4% surge recorded in Q4 of 2023.In a separate report, the National Association of Realtors disclosed a sharp decline in pending home sales for April.**Sector Performances**Despite market-wide declines, certain sectors have shown significant strength:- **Telecom Stocks:** Telecom stocks have surged, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index spiking by 2.5%.- **Gold Stocks:** Gold-related stocks remain robust, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing 2.3% amid a slight uptick in gold prices.- **Computer Hardware:** Computer hardware stocks have also seen a substantial boost, reflected in the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index’s 2.2% jump. HP Inc. (HPQ) leads gains, posting strong fiscal second-quarter results that surpassed analyst estimates.Conversely, Salesforce’s troubles have led to a 3.8% drop in the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.**Global Market Insights**In international markets, the Asia-Pacific region saw most stock indices trend lower on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index both fell by 1.3%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.6%.European markets presented a mixed picture, with the German DAX Index edging up by 0.1%, and both the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advancing by 0.6%.**Bond Market Movements**In the bond market, treasuries have staged a notable rebound after significant downturns in the previous two sessions. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note has decreased by 8.0 basis points to 4.544%.—This version retains the original article’s detailed information and economic terms while presenting the content in a polished and professional manner suitable for an expert readership.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com