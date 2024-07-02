On Tuesday, the stock market experienced a notable turnaround after a sluggish morning, with indices climbing steadily to close on a strong note.Initially, investor sentiment was cautious due to concerns about interest rate prospects. This hesitation was influenced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal, and the JOLTS report, which indicated a slight increase in job openings.As bond yields declined, stocks gained momentum. All major indices ended firmly in the green, with the Nasdaq outperforming both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.The Dow Jones rose by 162.33 points, or 0.41%, to close at 39,331.85. The S&P 500 added 33.92 points, or 0.62%, finishing at 5,509.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq advanced by 149.46 points, or 0.84%, to close at 18,028.76.According to the Labor Department, job openings increased to 8.140 million in May, up by 221,000 from the previous month. Additionally, Redbook Research reported that the Redbook Index rose by 5.8% in the week ending June 29, compared to the same week last year.Investors paid close attention to Jerome Powell’s remarks at the central banking forum in Portugal, where he noted satisfaction with progress on inflation but emphasized the need for further evidence before considering rate cuts. “We want to be more confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2% before we start the process of reducing or loosening policy,” Powell stated.Market participants are also anticipating the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report on Friday, which is expected to show a slowdown in job growth for June. This report could significantly influence interest rate expectations.In the political realm, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump is immune from federal prosecution for official actions during his presidency has generated speculation about the possibility of another Trump presidential run.Tesla Inc. shares surged over 10% after the company announced better-than-expected sales for the April-June quarter, reporting 436,956 vehicles sold—down 4.8% year-over-year but surpassing analyst expectations.Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. rallied approximately 4.2%, while tech giants Apple Inc., Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and financial stalwarts like JP Morgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard, among others, saw gains ranging from 1% to 2.5%. Conversely, stocks of Nike, Verizon Communications, Eli Lilly, and Nvidia ended the day weaker.Internationally, Asian markets closed mixed as investors weighed the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding Trump. European markets faced downward pressure due to regional political developments, statements from ECB officials indicating no imminent rate cuts, and ongoing uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com